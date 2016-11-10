Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Sheldon Williams
Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.
Added to Spotify this week:
ELKKLE – Don’t Look Down
JAYDA G – Fathom Five
MAGDALENA – Should I Stay (Original Mix)
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) – Garden of Terrors
ELKKLE – Don’t Look Down
JAYDA G – Fathom Five
MAGDALENA (DE) – Should I Stay (Original Mix)
SANDBOARDS (nz) – Pinnk Slippz
Gemma
November 10th, 2016