Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added to Spotify this week:

ELKKLE – Don’t Look Down

JAYDA G – Fathom Five

MAGDALENA – Should I Stay (Original Mix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) – Garden of Terrors

ELKKLE – Don’t Look Down

JAYDA G – Fathom Five

MAGDALENA (DE) – Should I Stay (Original Mix)

SANDBOARDS (nz) – Pinnk Slippz

