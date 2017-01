Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

ALYSS – Moon

DIED IN 69 (nz) – Route 66

GAIKA – The Deal

NAME UL (nz) – My Side

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

ACURE (chc) – Peace it together DUB

NEED FOR MIRRORS (nz) – Gates of Paris

RTLF – BREAD Feat. Grim Sickers