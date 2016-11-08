Blog

This months Chosen Few is…. The Colombo !

The Colombo is one of Canterbury’s best alternatives to the large scale Retail and entertainment establishments.

It is a precinct with a difference, offering customers boutique, alternative and modern retail, coupled with a food hall where you can find international cuisine, cafes and local takes on all kinds of food.

Want to win a EPIC prize packs or individual prizes that include hundreds of dollars worth of vouchers from stores at The Colombo?

You can win prizes from:

Zip Me Up, Mr Sushi, Black Eye Peach, Collective, Tiki Taco, Pot Sticker Dumpling, Stencil, The Green Juice bar, The beer Library … and many more!

To enter the prize draw, scan the GIANT QR code that is in main foyer of The Colombo with your RDUnited APP and you are in – EASY. Alternatively, keep an eye on your RDUnited APP for the chance to enter the prize draw, via the APP!