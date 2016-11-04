Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:
Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:
DEN – Inertia
JOYRIDE! – How It Feels
MERCHANDISE – Crystal Cage
NADIA REID (nz) – Reaching Through
PAPA M – Walking On Coronado
SOFT HAIR (nz) – Relaxed Lizard
Gemma
November 4th, 2016