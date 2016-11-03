Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week.
Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist.
Added this week:
L’ORANGE & MR LIF – Strange Technology Feat. Akrobatik & Gonjasufi
MILES CALDER & THE RUMOURS (nz) – Goodbye & Good Luck
OFF WORLD – Wonder Farm
OKZHARP & MANTHE RIBANE – Teleported
OMNI – Wednesday Wedding
THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE – Don’t Get Lost
THE MOVING PICTURES – Genet’s Rose
THE ORB – First (Consider the Lillies)

November 3rd, 2016

