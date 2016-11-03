Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week.

Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist.

Added this week:

L’ORANGE & MR LIF – Strange Technology Feat. Akrobatik & Gonjasufi

MILES CALDER & THE RUMOURS (nz) – Goodbye & Good Luck

OFF WORLD – Wonder Farm

OKZHARP & MANTHE RIBANE – Teleported

OMNI – Wednesday Wedding

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE – Don’t Get Lost

THE MOVING PICTURES – Genet’s Rose

THE ORB – First (Consider the Lillies)

