RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

RYKT – Thunderbyte

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

CUSP – adam

NUCLEUS & PARADOX – Volcanism

SHADES ARCADE (chc) – Hung Under

SOUDIERE – Doubts

SYNYMATA – nvr gve a fk