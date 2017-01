Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week.

Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist.

Added this week:

ACID ARAB – Sayarat 303

ALPHA & OMEGA – Every Human Is a Refugee Feat. Ras Tinny

BOGUS ORDER – Bullnose Step

COOL GHOULS – Animal Races

FIS (chc) – Treat Inner Eris

PIONAL – Casualty

SLEAFORD MODS – TCR

THE HECKS – The Thaw