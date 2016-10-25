Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:
DJ MAARS – Soundclash (Dubmatix Remix)
NEED FOR MIRRORS (nz) – M.I.A
TALI (chc) – I Fly Over You Feat. Kings
WARPAINT – New Song (Mike D Remix)

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
DJ MAARS – Soundclash (Dubmatix Remix)
FUK TH3 4OR MAT (chc) – Crowd Pleaser
KIMYAN LAW – September Feat. Robot Koch & May
NEED FOR MIRRORS (nz) – M.I.A
SOULPROVIDER (chc) – Funkuletto #1
TALI (chc) – I Fly Over You Feat. Kings
WARPAINT – New Song (Mike D Remix)

Gemma

October 25th, 2016

