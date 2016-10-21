Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:
CHEMTRAILS – Aeons
DOGFISH (chc) – Descent Into The Maelström (live)
JOHN WHITE (nz) – Henry Green
JULIANNA BARWICK – Nebula
KUROMA – A Day With No Disaster
THESE EARLY MORNINGS (nz) – Running out of money
Gemma
October 21st, 2016