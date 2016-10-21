Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:

CHEMTRAILS – Aeons

JOHN WHITE (nz) – Henry Green

JULIANNA BARWICK – Nebula

KUROMA – A Day With No Disaster

Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:

CHEMTRAILS – Aeons

DOGFISH (chc) – Descent Into The Maelström (live)

JOHN WHITE (nz) – Henry Green

JULIANNA BARWICK – Nebula

KUROMA – A Day With No Disaster

THESE EARLY MORNINGS (nz) – Running out of money