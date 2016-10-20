Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added to his Spotify this week:

COLDCUT – Only Heaven Feat. Roots Manuva

LISHI – Dropping Back

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

ALEX THOMAS DAVIS – ClubSmuggler

BORROWED CS (nz) – Smart Bar

COLDCUT – Only Heaven Feat. Roots Manuva

HEADLAND (nz) – Gossipa

LISHI – Dropping Back

NO ACCIDENT (nz) – Nill

SOLANGE – Cranes In The Sky (KAYTRANADA DJ EDIT)

