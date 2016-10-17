Blog

HUGE Rhythm and Alps prize pack!

We’ve got a HUGE Rhythm and Alps Prize pack to give away on Friday 11 November during Friday Drive at 5:30pm.

Tune in to each RDU Drive show on week days from 4-6pm to get a chance to enter!

RHYTHM AND ALPS PRIZE PACK

  • 2 day R&A VIP Pass for two people
  • Double pass to RÜFÜS with support from Arma Del Amor, 28 December at Lake Hawea Hotel
  • 2 x Rhythm & Alps T-shirt
  • Bungee Jump with AJ Hacket x2 worth $400

Rhythm and Alps is being held in Wanaka on the 30/31 December this year.

http://www.rhythmandalps.co.nz/ 

http://www.rhythmandalps.co.nz/lineup.html

RHYTHM & ALPS – https://www.facebook.com/events/1725354831073127/
RÜFÜS – https://www.facebook.com/events/1406181529688990/

Gemma

October 17th, 2016

