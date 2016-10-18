Blog

GIVEAWAY: FLIP OUT Indoor Trampoline

Flip Out Trampoline Arena Christchurch is the perfect destination for indoor entertainment. Our indoor trampoline park has a main arena, kids arena, foam pit, tricking area, wall trampolines and Air Tracks Tumble Strips. We cater for birthday parties and have a high-quality cafe for parents to relax while children burn energy.

We have some give aways to Flip Out coming up on air!

Tune in to Up Again, 7:30-9:30am on Wednesday 19 October for your chance to win a Family Pass, and to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Drive, 4-6pm, to win some single passes.

Flip Out is at 230 Maces Road, Christchurch.