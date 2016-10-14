Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:
KOIZILLA (nz) – Child
SOFT HAIR (nz) – In Love
THE LAURELS – Sonicology
WOODS – Politics Of Free

Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:
BIG BEACH OCEAN SURF KING (chc) – Post-Wave
GIRLBOSS (nz) – Kind Face
KOIZILLA (nz) – Child
PABST – Skinwalker
SOFT HAIR (nz) – In Love
THE LAURELS – Sonicology
WOODS – Politics Of Free

October 14th, 2016

