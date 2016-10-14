Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:

Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:

BIG BEACH OCEAN SURF KING (chc) – Post-Wave

GIRLBOSS (nz) – Kind Face

KOIZILLA (nz) – Child

PABST – Skinwalker

SOFT HAIR (nz) – In Love

THE LAURELS – Sonicology

WOODS – Politics Of Free

