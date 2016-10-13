Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added to his Spotify this week:

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

BLOOD ORANGE – Better Numb

FLATWOUND – This Can Be Love

HUGO JAY (nz) – Place

NO ACCIDENT (chc) – wellington dance music

SOLANGE – Weary

