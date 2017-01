Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week.

Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist.

Added this week:

D.D DUMBO – Walrus (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)

MACHINEDRUM – ‘Tell U’ (feat. Rochelle Jordan)

SUSSO – Ansumana