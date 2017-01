Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:

DUB SPENCER & TRANCE HILL -Deep Dive Dub

GREMLINZ – Tactical Rail

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

ACURE (chc) – Frostbite

BAEGOD & SBVCE – Undercover Boss [EXPLICIT]

MOMENTUM (nz) – Version of Events

PRETTYBWOY – Humid

RQ (chc) – Inversions