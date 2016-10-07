Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:

HELLO SHARK – Big Game

RADIOHEAD – Present Tense

SHAYNE P. CARTER (nz) – Waiting Game

YUKON ERA (nz) – High Handed

Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:

HELLO SHARK – Big Game

HEX (nz) – The Moon

KRISTIN HERSH – Soma Gone Slapstick

MINISNAP (nz) – Human Error

RADIOHEAD – Present Tense

SHAYNE P. CARTER (nz) – Waiting Game

THE MELTAWAYS – Friends First

YUKON ERA (nz) – High Handed

