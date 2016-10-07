Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.
Added to Brian’s Spotify this week:
Full list of Brian’s choices for On Air playlist:
HELLO SHARK – Big Game
HEX (nz) – The Moon
KRISTIN HERSH – Soma Gone Slapstick
MINISNAP (nz) – Human Error
RADIOHEAD – Present Tense
SHAYNE P. CARTER (nz) – Waiting Game
THE MELTAWAYS – Friends First
YUKON ERA (nz) – High Handed
Gemma
October 7th, 2016