RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Added this week:

LUKE MILLION – Stranger Things Theme

SKREAM, JONJO – Room 959 (Original Mix)

THE INVISIBLE – Love Me Again feat. Anna Calvi (Auntie Flo’s Marimba Jam)