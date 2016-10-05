Blog

Interview: Eric Peterson of Testament talks to Cacophony \m/

Eric Peterson of Testament talks to Captain Catsquid at Cacophony about their new album, Brotherhood of the Snake, out October 28th on Nuclear Blast Records. And we check out the first two tracks from the album, title track Brotherhood of the Snake, and The Pale King.

Pre order Brotherhood of the Snake at the links below.

http://nblast.de/TestamentBOTSNB.

