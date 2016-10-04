Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added to his Spotify this week:
DANNY BROWN – Really Doe Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul & Earl Sweatshirt
DAUNTLESS – Fate

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
6-6-6 – Glock in my whip feat. Backwhen
DREVM – Pop Culture
HEADLAND (chc) – Lore
LEGE – Maverick feat. KMB
MIDNIGHT DUBS (chc) – Ruby

