Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ
RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).
Added to his Spotify this week:
DANNY BROWN – Really Doe Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul & Earl Sweatshirt
DAUNTLESS – Fate
Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:
6-6-6 – Glock in my whip feat. Backwhen
DANNY BROWN – Really Doe Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul & Earl Sweatshirt
DAUNTLESS – Fate
DREVM – Pop Culture
HEADLAND (chc) – Lore
LEGE – Maverick feat. KMB
MIDNIGHT DUBS (chc) – Ruby
Gemma
October 4th, 2016