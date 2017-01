Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.

Added this week:

GARETH THOMAS (nz) – Wallow

LEONARD COHEN – You Want It Darker

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS – Rings Of Saturn

THE COATHANGERS – Perfume

THE ROYAL THEY – Truncheon