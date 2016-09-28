Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay
Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist this week.
Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist.
Added this week:
Ashanti Selah MEETS Alpha Steppa – Violin Step (feat. Ras Divarius) [Alpha Steppa Remix]
Cate Le Bon – Wonderful
Devendra Banhart – Middle Names
Kornél Kovács – BB
The Handsome Family – Gold
Trentemøller – Redefine
Gemma
September 28th, 2016