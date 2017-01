Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Check out some of Dave Imlay’s playlist selections below. You can also go check out his store Galaxy Records down at 336 St Asaph St. All the most delicious vinyl, cds and tapes you could ask for!

Added this week:

IAN SWEET – Slime Time Live

LUCY DACUS – I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS – Jesus Alone

RENEGADES OF JAZZ – Afro Cookie

THE FRIGHTNRS – Nothing More to Say