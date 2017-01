Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Check out some of Dave Imlay’s playlist selections below. You can also go check out his store Galaxy Records down at 336 St Asaph St. All the most delicious vinyl, cds and tapes you could ask for!

Added this week:

DAM-FUNK – Believer (Fingers Deep-Funk Remix)

HIEROGLYPHIC BEING – The Disco’s of Imhotep

MORGAN DELT – Some Sunsick Day

PITCH BLACK (nz) – Invisible Chatter

WARPAINT – New Song