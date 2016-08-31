Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Check out some of Dave Imlay’s playlist selections below. You can also go check out his store Galaxy Records down at 336 St Asaph St. All the most delicious vinyl, cds and tapes you could ask for!

Added this week:

ALEX CAMERON – Take Care of Business

CASSIUS – Action Feat. Cat Power and Mike D

PLANTMAN – Slow Design

SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER – The Bad People

THOM SONNY GREEN – Preach

TRIP TO THE MOON (nz) – Santa Monica Stroll

