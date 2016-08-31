Blog
RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay
Check out some of Dave Imlay’s playlist selections below. You can also go check out his store Galaxy Records down at 336 St Asaph St. All the most delicious vinyl, cds and tapes you could ask for!
Added this week:
ALEX CAMERON – Take Care of Business
CASSIUS – Action Feat. Cat Power and Mike D
PLANTMAN – Slow Design
SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER – The Bad People
THOM SONNY GREEN – Preach
TRIP TO THE MOON (nz) – Santa Monica Stroll
Gemma
August 31st, 2016