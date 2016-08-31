Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

RDU Curator Spotify playlist – Dave Imlay

Check out some of Dave Imlay’s playlist selections below. You can also go check out his store Galaxy Records down at 336 St Asaph St. All the most delicious vinyl, cds and tapes you could ask for!

Added this week:
ALEX CAMERON – Take Care of Business
CASSIUS – Action Feat. Cat Power and Mike D
PLANTMAN – Slow Design
SPACE DIMENSION CONTROLLER – The Bad People
THOM SONNY GREEN – Preach
TRIP TO THE MOON (nz) – Santa Monica Stroll

Gemma

August 31st, 2016

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air

  • Station Playlist




Twitter Feed

  • #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
    3 weeks ago