RDU Curator Spotify playlist – RQ

If you like all things Bass Music, RQ has the goods for you.

Added this week:

BLACK ROOTS – Move Along (Dub)

FRICTION – Bring It Back Feat. Stylo G (Tantrum Desire Remix)

EASTERN BLOC (nz) – Knine Feat. Kamandi

DISTO – Killa

GILA – Don’t Chirp