#RDU40

The #RDU40 tshirt design comp winner is…

Kyla K!

Kyla is a designer from Christchurch, and her illustration really caught our eye. Check out her work here – http://www.kylakdesign.com/

You have until the end of September to order one of these bad bois.

ORDER HERE http://www.rdu.org.nz/product/rdu40-tee-i-am-the-walrus