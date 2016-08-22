Alternative Radio: A Deeper Look

#RDU40 – Decknology

A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum.

This week we take a look at Decknology, RDU’s annual DJ competition, and its place in the local DJ scene.


Listen to the new episode on air at 2pm Fridays.
Tune in at 98.5FM or via the stream at http://www.rdu.org.nz or via your #RDUapp

Produced with thanks to NZ On Air and AudioCulture.co.nz!
Content co-produced by Gemma Syme and Nik Coulter for RDU98.5FM
Edited by Nik Coulter.

 

Gemma

August 22nd, 2016

No Comments

